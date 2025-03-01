The discussion quickly turned confrontational, exposing deep disagreements between the two leaders

In a tense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought continued US support from US President Donald Trump as Ukraine’s war against Russia rages on. However, the discussion quickly turned confrontational, exposing deep disagreements between the two leaders.

Key Moments from the Meeting:

Trump demands a quick end to the war

Trump insisted on a fast resolution, questioning the US role in the conflict. He expressed frustration over ongoing military aid to Ukraine, warning Zelenskyy that Ukraine had little leverage. “You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told him.

Zelenskyy pushes back

Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea of a ceasefire without security guarantees, arguing that it would allow Russia to regroup and attack again. “We will never accept just a ceasefire,” he said, urging the US to maintain its support.

Vice President JD Vance challenges Zelenskyy

JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of not showing enough gratitude for US aid. “Have you said thank you once?” he asked, highlighting the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine since the war began.

Trump’s confidence in Putin

Trump expressed optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to ending the war, despite widespread skepticism. He positioned himself as a potential mediator and emphasised his desire to be seen as a “peacemaker.”

US policy shift at the UN

The meeting came just days after the US voted alongside Russia and North Korea at the United Nations against a resolution condemning the invasion. This move has raised concerns about a shift in US policy under Trump.

While Trump reassured Zelenskyy of continued US military aid, he made it clear that his priority is ending the war quickly. As Ukraine fights for its survival, the future of US support remains uncertain, with growing concerns that any peace deal could favour Russia.

The path forward now depends on whether Ukraine can secure the security guarantees it seeks while navigating an increasingly skeptical US administration.