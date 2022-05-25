5 Countries Doing the Most to Stop Climate Change

Climate Change has emerged as one of the biggest global concerns in the 21st century and the issue has found a steep rise in its prominence in the public consciousness. As the general public is becoming increasingly aware of the issue, there has been a significant rise in the collective push for various governments to act on the matter.

While many countries have started paying heed to the matter, there are still many who don't seem to be keen on doing much to stop climate change. However, while there may be a lot of not-so-hopeful trends regarding the efforts, we've directed our focus to the positives emanating out of this entire global spiel. Here are the 5 countries doing the most to stop climate change;

Denmark

Consistently hitting the topmost places in Climate change performance rankings, Denmark was the frontrunner in the 2021 CCPI rankings. The country has been one of the prominent contenders for the top positions in climate change performance charts. Denmark recently committed to a 2030 target of a 70% emissions reduction compared with 1990 levels. It also aims at climate neutrality by 2050.

Sweden

When it comes to Climate Policies, GHG Emissions, and Renewable Energy, Sweden blows many countries out of the water. The country, much akin to Denmark, has been performing consistently great when it comes to significant efforts in stopping climate change. The country has aimed for net-zero emissions by 2045. Going by the current pace, there's little doubt that Sweden will not meet its target within the deadline.

Norway

Apart from a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and strong climate policies, Norway has been doing tremendously well in the renewable sector. To curb climate change, the country has raised carbon pricing as well as exacting subsidies for electric vehicles. That, and the fact that 50% of the country's energy supply comes from Renewables makes Norway one of the strongest entries in our list of countries that do most to stop climate change.

United Kingdom

The UK has been performing consistently great when it comes to climate policies. The country aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. So far, its various policies have made the 2050 goal seem a very achievable mark. Over the past few years, the country has rolled out a great set of policies aimed at preventing further climate change. These include carbon removal, hydrogen development, as well as increasing electric vehicles.

Morocco

Morocco is the only non-Europian entry in our list of countries striving most to stop climate change. The country puts out great performance figures when it comes to GHG Emissions, Energy Use, and Climate Policies. The country has also recently updated its emission reduction goals. What was previously 42%, the GHG emission reduction goal Morocco is aiming for now is 45% by 2030.

(Sponsored Feature)