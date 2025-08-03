Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas

Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video

5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected Tesla offer; now works as…, he is...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected...

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeWorld

WORLD

5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five children were killed and 12 others injured when an old mortar shell they were playing with exploded in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident has caused widespread panic among residents.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 06:29 AM IST

5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Five children were killed and 12 others injured in mortar explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TRENDING NOW

Five children were killed and 12 others injured when an old mortar shell they were playing with exploded in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district when a group of children discovered an unexploded mortar shell in the hills and brought it back to their village. According to police, the device detonated while they were playing with it, unaware that it was a bomb.

The incident has caused widespread panic among residents. According to the hospital spokesperson, most of the 12 injured are children, some of whom are in critical condition.

How children lost their lives in the explosion?

Five children were killed and 12 others injured in the blast, they said. Citing Aamir Khan, the spokesperson for the Bannu region police, Dawn reported that children "discovered" the shell in a nearby field and, mistaking it for a toy, brought it back to their village in Sorband. According to Khan, the device detonated while the children were playing with it. The victims were immediately rushed to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu, where the injured are currently receiving emergency medical care. Khan also said, "the deceased and injured children have been transported to Khalifa Gul Nawaz hospital," as quoted by The Dawn.

The RPO issued a statement saying that the Bomb Disposal Squad had reached the blast site, collected forensic evidence, and launched an investigation. Such incidents have been recurring in Pakistan and this incident highlights its dangers. As per Dawn, similar tragedies have occurred in the past; in October 2023, a grenade explosion in Balochistan's Wadh area killed one child and injured eight others. A month earlier, nine people, including four children, died in Sindh's Kashmore district after a rocket launcher round exploded inside a home.


(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive
SRK, Rani, Vikrant: How much money 71st National Awards winners will receive
This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..
This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned..
IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details
IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check applicatio
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE