43-feet tall naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas due to...

Ahead of Air India-Vistara merger, what is keeping Ratan Tata's company worried?

This actor was called 'Bollywood's king of romance', 20 heroines debuted with him; not SRK, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

PM Modi calls Rajinikanth's wife Latha to know about actor's health

World

43-feet tall naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas due to...

The statue, constructed from foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds, was designed as a marionette with movable arms.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

43-feet tall naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas due to...
A gaint 43-foot-tall naked statue of Donald Trump appeared unexpectedly alongside the Las Vegas Strip highway over the weekend, and disappeared also mysteriously. The massive effigy, named "Crooked and Obscene," was strategically placed on a piece of land off a highway in Nevada, roughly 28 miles from the Trump International Hotel, according to the New York Post.

However, it wasn’t visible from the highway, meaning fewer people could see it as they drove by.

The statue, constructed from foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds, was designed as a marionette with movable arms. The identity of the individual or group responsible for this provocative installation is still unknown, with the only clue being that the landowner is a trust registered in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson said, the statue was due to be removed by Monday night and will be moved to "key swing states."

While the statue generated interest, it could not match the large crowds that Donald Trump draws at his political rallies. Kamala Harris, the 59-year-old Democratic vice president, has also ridiculed Trump regarding his crowd sizes during her own rallies.

Nathan Oubre, a 32-year-old gas worker who witnessed the statue, described it as a humorous gesture ahead of the election. “It just gives a sign of laughter to the world, seeing a big, huge statue of Donald Trump naked,” he stated, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first instance of a naked Trump statue making headlines. In 2016, several similar statues appeared in various cities across the US, including New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. Additionally, a baby blimp representing Trump was flown in London ahead of the 2020 election.

 

