4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Islamabad

The earthquake's centre was 37 kilometres west of Islamabad, and its stated depth was 10 kilometres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Islamabad
Representational Image

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, the capital city, on Sunday, according to the Pakistani media. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

Earthquake in Pakistan , Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad earthquake, Pkaistan earthquake, Earthquake"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Islamabad, Pakistan at 1:24 pm today," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

At this time, there are no reports of casualties or significant damage from the earthquake. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted by local media as saying that an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Ritcher scale had shaken Islamabad.

The event took place at around 12:54 PM at a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North, as stated in the report.

