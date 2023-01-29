4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Islamabad

Representational Image

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, the capital city, on Sunday, according to the Pakistani media. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Islamabad, Pakistan at 1:24 pm today," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

At this time, there are no reports of casualties or significant damage from the earthquake. The depth of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 37 kilometres west of Islamabad.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted by local media as saying that an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Ritcher scale had shaken Islamabad.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan

The event took place at around 12:54 PM at a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North, as stated in the report.