4-year-old Syrian girl laughs on sound of bombing & the reason behind it will break your heart into pieces

To cope with the fear of constant bombing in the area, a four-year-old Syrian girl's father has taught her to laugh each time she hears an explosion or warplane.


DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 11:10 AM IST

No one can never imagine what living in a conflict zone feels like. The constant bombing, patrolling and what not!

Since the past few weeks, the Syrian province of Idlib has been the target of continuous bombing and it has claimed many lives. 

To cope with the fear of constant bombing in the area, a four-year-old Syrian girl's father has taught her to laugh each time she hears an explosion or warplane.

Twitter user Ali Mustafa shared the video with the caption- “What a sad world". He further explained that the man in the video is Abdullah who has come up with a game to distract his 4-year old daughter Selva from constant bombing. 

In the video, Abdullah and his daughter are heard laughing hard every time a bomb is heard exploding in the background.

The video has been shared by many Twitter users and has left many emotional.

Just take a moment and think, where we are heading!