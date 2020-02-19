4-year-old Syrian girl laughs on sound of bombing & the reason behind it will break your heart into pieces

No one can never imagine what living in a conflict zone feels like. The constant bombing, patrolling and what not!

Since the past few weeks, the Syrian province of Idlib has been the target of continuous bombing and it has claimed many lives.

To cope with the fear of constant bombing in the area, a four-year-old Syrian girl's father has taught her to laugh each time she hears an explosion or warplane.

Twitter user Ali Mustafa shared the video with the caption- “What a sad world". He further explained that the man in the video is Abdullah who has come up with a game to distract his 4-year old daughter Selva from constant bombing.

what a sad world, To distract 4-year old Selva, her father Abdullah has made up a game. Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared. pic.twitter.com/TCCaplvy95 — Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) February 17, 2020

In the video, Abdullah and his daughter are heard laughing hard every time a bomb is heard exploding in the background.

The video has been shared by many Twitter users and has left many emotional.

— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) February 18, 2020

Oh god... this is so sad and heartbreaking God, please help this cute little baby, her family and all the other oppressed people in the world. — Adil Aman (@Adilaman2007) February 17, 2020

Oh my God !!! How terrible is it that children have to play such games to manage genuine appropriate emotion what kind of a world are we giving them !? — Rabee’a Abrar (@rubiaabrar) February 17, 2020

This is heartbreaking. — kachche aam ki photocopy (@raitaphailgaya) February 17, 2020

Sad sad world — Smog (@smogie_girl) February 17, 2020

What kind of world do we live in — Mydeengani (@Mydeengani8) February 18, 2020

Heart breaking — Mannu (@mannu_meh) February 18, 2020

My heart broke just a little more — Ghazala T (@gtabassum) February 18, 2020

Just take a moment and think, where we are heading!