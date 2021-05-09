4-year-old girl, two women shot at Times Square in New York, say police

A four-year-old girl and two women suffered bullet injuries in New York's Times Square on Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

According to NYPD, the shooting occurred at West 45th Street and 7th Avenue in the tourism zone of New York. The police are yet to arreste anyone in connection with this shooting but a person of interest was being sought by NYPD for questioning, police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

"The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

The police said that the girl and two women were unintended targets of the shooting which started after a dispute between four men.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that an officer was present near the spot when the incident happened and he heard four to five shots.

Shea described the 4-year-old as a "very brave girl that is buying toys when she is shot." The girl was with her family when the bullet hit her.