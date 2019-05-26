4 missing after 2 cargo ships collide off Japan's east coast

Headlines

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

Watch: Saiyami Kher reimagines Gadar's iconic handpump scene in Ghoomer style, says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko...'

Indore tops in Smart City contest, Madhya Pradesh wins best 'State Award'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

Watch: Saiyami Kher reimagines Gadar's iconic handpump scene in Ghoomer style, says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko...'

Meet Gadar 2's baddie Manish Wadhwa: Prakash Jha's discovery who was advised not to do Sunny's film

Top 10 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana as per IMDb rating

10 foods to manage thyroid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

Watch: Saiyami Kher reimagines Gadar's iconic handpump scene in Ghoomer style, says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko...'

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

HomeWorld

World

4 missing after 2 cargo ships collide off Japan's east coast

At least four people are reportedly missing after two cargo ships collided in the Pacific waters off the east coast of Japan in the wee hours of Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2019, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least four people are reportedly missing after two cargo ships collided in the Pacific waters off the east coast of Japan in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2:10 am (local time), when two Japan-flagged cargo ships -- Sensho Maru and Sumiho Maru -- collided about 12 kilometres from country's easternmost city of Inubosaki, reported Xinhua.

The Sensho Maru, carrying about 1300 tonnes of steel, sunk at the scene of the incident. A coastguard patrol boat rescued the captain of the ship, while the rest of the crew members remain missing. All crew members on the Sumiho Maru ship are safe, the coast guard said.

At the time of the incident, the visibility in the area was low due to dense fog.

The coast guard has deployed patrol vessels and helicopters to find the missing men. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know about its warning signs, symptoms and prevention tips

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby, share pic on Insta

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Meet IIM alumnus who left high-paying corporate job to sell milk, co-founded Rs 5000 crore company

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE