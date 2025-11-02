4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed and three others injured in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon, the country's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday, in an attack that further strained a fragile truce with Hezbollah that has lasted nearly a year.

At least four people were killed and three others injured in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon, the country's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday, in an attack that further strained a fragile truce with Hezbollah that has lasted nearly a year. According to Al Jazeera, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that the strike targeted the town of Kfarsir in the Nabatieh district, with initial reports indicating that a "guided missile" hit a car at around 2:15 pm (16:15 GMT).

The state-run Lebanon News Agency reported that the incident caused significant damage in the area, prompting emergency teams to rush to the scene.The strike came a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of escalating attacks in response to his offer to negotiate a more permanent end to the cross-border hostilities. The ongoing conflict dates back to 2023 when Hezbollah began launching attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on southern Israel.A ceasefire was eventually brokered by US President Donald Trump in November 2024, but tensions have persisted despite the truce.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli troops have maintained a presence in at least five areas of southern Lebanon and continued near-daily air raids, often targeting what it calls Hezbollah sites.However, civilians, journalists, and first responders have also been among those killed in the strikes.According to the United Nations, Israeli forces have killed at least 111 civilians in Lebanon since the ceasefire came into effect.

President Aoun said last month that his proposed talks with Israel were intended to "end the Israeli occupation", reiterating Lebanon's willingness to pursue a negotiated peace.For its part, Israel has accused Lebanon of failing to meet its ceasefire obligations by not restraining or disarming Hezbollah.

The armed group, however, has rejected all external pressure to lay down arms.In another escalation earlier this week, President Aoun instructed Lebanon's armed forces to confront any new Israeli incursions into the south, Al Jazeera reported. The directive followed an Israeli raid on the border town of Blida, where soldiers stormed the town hall and killed municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh, who had been sleeping inside, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).Israel's military claimed the operation was aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure and that troops opened fire in response to an "immediate threat". However, it did not provide evidence or further details regarding the killing.

