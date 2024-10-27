Among those who died were 30-year-old Keta Gohil and 26-year-old Nil Gohil, siblings from Godhra in Gujarat.

In a tragic accident, four Indians, including siblings, were killed as their Tesla car caught fire after crashing into a divider near Toronto in Canada. The incident took place after midnight. Whether the victims' Tesla was self-driving or where they were going is yet unknown.

According to India Today, Keta Gohil, 30, and Nil Gohil, 26, siblings from Godhra, Gujarat, were among the deceased. They were accompanied by two other people, who, too, died after the car caught fire.

The accident also claimed the life of a person who became a Canadian citizen. All four of the people at the site died after the Tesla struck a barrier and then its battery spontaneously caught fire.

According to reports, a passing motorist stopped to assist and removed a woman in her 20s from the blazing automobile. She had severe but non-life-threatening injuries when she was brought to the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, a number of cars pulled over to offer assistance and attempted to break the car windows in order to help the people in the crash.

An "exponential" amount of water is needed to put out an electric vehicle fire, according to Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop. The car's battery cell was disposed of in a container that was packed with sand and taken to a disposal yard after the fire was extinguished.