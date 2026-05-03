33-year-old Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia

A 33-year-old man in the Netherlands has been arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Netherlands on suspicion of planning an attack targeting members of the Dutch royal family, including Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia, prosecutors said. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in The Hague on Monday, May 4.

Authorities allege that the individual was preparing a violent plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, who is the heir to the Dutch throne, and her sister Princess Alexia, 20. The royal siblings are daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Axes with Inscriptions and Written Threats Found

According to a court filing cited by prosecutors, the suspect was found in possession of axes marked with several disturbing inscriptions. These reportedly included the names “Alexia,” “Amalia,” references to “Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence agency, and the Nazi-era slogan “Sieg Heil.”

Investigators also said a handwritten note was recovered containing the words “Amalia,” “Alexia,” and “Bloodbath,” suggesting violent intent. The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

Officials believe the alleged planning took place in February, though details of how the plot was uncovered have not been disclosed.

Royal Family on Alert Amid Ongoing Threat Concerns

The revelations come shortly after the Dutch royal family participated in King’s Day celebrations in the city of Dokkum on April 27. The House of Orange-Nassau, which follows a Protestant tradition, has not commented on the latest case.

Princess Amalia has been under heightened security for several years due to previous threats. In 2022, intelligence reports suggested possible kidnapping plans involving organised crime networks, which also mentioned then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Following those threats, Amalia was moved out of her student housing in Amsterdam and returned to the royal palace under protective arrangements.

Past Security Incidents Involving Princess Amalia

Security concerns have repeatedly affected the crown princess’s public life. After the 2022 incident, Queen Máxima confirmed that her daughter’s freedom of movement had been significantly restricted due to safety risks.

Amalia later spent time in Madrid to continue her studies in a more secure environment, later describing the experience as challenging but offering her a rare sense of normalcy compared to life in the Netherlands.

Earlier incidents have also been recorded. In 2020, one individual was convicted of issuing threats against the princess, while another case involved abusive messages sent through social media platforms.

Investigation Ongoing

Dutch authorities continue to investigate the latest allegations as the suspect awaits his initial court appearance. Prosecutors have not ruled out further charges as they examine evidence linked to the alleged plot.

The case has once again highlighted ongoing security concerns surrounding members of the Dutch royal family, particularly Princess Amalia, who remains under close protection due to repeated threats in recent years.