FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
33-year-old Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia

Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia

IPL 2026: Did Jamie Overton break Tilak Varma's Rs 2 crore watch? Truth behind the viral moment

IPL 2026: Did Jamie Overton break Tilak Varma's Rs 2 crore watch? Truth behind t

Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’ in Jajpur district, Food poisoning suspected

Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeWorld

WORLD

33-year-old Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia

A 33-year-old man in the Netherlands has been arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 03, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

33-year-old Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Netherlands on suspicion of planning an attack targeting members of the Dutch royal family, including Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia, prosecutors said. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in The Hague on Monday, May 4.

Authorities allege that the individual was preparing a violent plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, who is the heir to the Dutch throne, and her sister Princess Alexia, 20. The royal siblings are daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Axes with Inscriptions and Written Threats Found

According to a court filing cited by prosecutors, the suspect was found in possession of axes marked with several disturbing inscriptions. These reportedly included the names “Alexia,” “Amalia,” references to “Mossad,” the Israeli intelligence agency, and the Nazi-era slogan “Sieg Heil.”

Investigators also said a handwritten note was recovered containing the words “Amalia,” “Alexia,” and “Bloodbath,” suggesting violent intent. The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

Officials believe the alleged planning took place in February, though details of how the plot was uncovered have not been disclosed.

Royal Family on Alert Amid Ongoing Threat Concerns

The revelations come shortly after the Dutch royal family participated in King’s Day celebrations in the city of Dokkum on April 27. The House of Orange-Nassau, which follows a Protestant tradition, has not commented on the latest case.

Princess Amalia has been under heightened security for several years due to previous threats. In 2022, intelligence reports suggested possible kidnapping plans involving organised crime networks, which also mentioned then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Following those threats, Amalia was moved out of her student housing in Amsterdam and returned to the royal palace under protective arrangements.

Past Security Incidents Involving Princess Amalia

Security concerns have repeatedly affected the crown princess’s public life. After the 2022 incident, Queen Máxima confirmed that her daughter’s freedom of movement had been significantly restricted due to safety risks.

Amalia later spent time in Madrid to continue her studies in a more secure environment, later describing the experience as challenging but offering her a rare sense of normalcy compared to life in the Netherlands.

Earlier incidents have also been recorded. In 2020, one individual was convicted of issuing threats against the princess, while another case involved abusive messages sent through social media platforms.

Investigation Ongoing

Dutch authorities continue to investigate the latest allegations as the suspect awaits his initial court appearance. Prosecutors have not ruled out further charges as they examine evidence linked to the alleged plot.

The case has once again highlighted ongoing security concerns surrounding members of the Dutch royal family, particularly Princess Amalia, who remains under close protection due to repeated threats in recent years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Fire: Dramatic video shows massive blaze, thick plumes of smoke emerge engulfing residential building in Vivek Vihar, 9 killed
Delhi Fire: Dramatic video shows massive blaze, thick plumes of smoke emerge
33-year-old Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia
Dutch man arrested for alleged Nazi plot against Princess Catharina-Amalia
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 3, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
US-Iran Tensions: Tehran open to deal or conflict as Donald Trump raises doubts over latest proposal
US-Iran Tensions: Tehran open to deal or conflict as Donald Trump raises doubts
IPL 2026: Did Jamie Overton break Tilak Varma's Rs 2 crore watch? Truth behind the viral moment
IPL 2026: Did Jamie Overton break Tilak Varma's Rs 2 crore watch? Truth behind t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement