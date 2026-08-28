320 Indians still untraceable after Nepal floods; MEA says India ready to send NDRF

As Nepal battles devastating flash floods, India says 320 of its nationals remain out of contact, while around 400 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have been confirmed safe.

India is continuing efforts to trace and evacuate its nationals affected by the devastating floods near the Nepal-Tibet border. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that 320 Indian nationals are still out of contact, while around 400 Indians on the Chinese side of the border have been reached and confirmed safe.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the latest details during a press briefing, saying Indian authorities are coordinating with Nepal and China to locate those stranded in the disaster-hit region.

320 Indians remain uncontactable

According to the MEA, communication has still not been established with 320 Indian nationals.

The affected group includes people linked to the Trishuli hydropower project and pilgrims who were believed to be travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Damaged communication networks in several flood-hit areas have made it difficult to contact those stranded.

The ministry also said around 100 people of Indian origin, who may have been travelling as pilgrims but hold foreign citizenship, are separately reported to be out of contact.

Around 400 Indians in Tibet are safe

India has, however, managed to establish contact with around 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side of the border. All of them have been reported safe, according to the MEA. Of these, 96 Indians who were stranded in China have already crossed into Nepal by road. Authorities are now working to facilitate their further evacuation.

The government also confirmed that 63 Indian workers from the Trishuli hydropower project have been rescued.

Separately, 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who had reached Kathmandu after being affected by the floods, have returned to India.

India offers NDRF and medical support

As Nepal continues its rescue and relief operations, India has offered additional assistance, including the deployment of National Disaster Response Force personnel and specialised rescue teams. The proposed support includes experts trained for tunnel rescue operations, along with medical teams and other disaster-response assistance.

Jaiswal said India is awaiting a response from the Nepal government regarding the offer.

Trishuli hydropower project remains a key concern

The Trishuli hydropower project is among the areas badly affected by the floods.

Several workers were caught in the disaster after floodwaters and debris hit the project site, including vulnerable areas around tunnels. While 63 Indian workers have been rescued, efforts are continuing to account for others who may still be stranded or out of contact.

India coordinating with Nepal and China

The MEA said Indian authorities are working with both Nepalese and Chinese officials to trace Indian nationals and ensure their safe evacuation. A dedicated control room has also been set up to assist affected Indians and their families. India’s mission in China is coordinating with local authorities, while humanitarian assistance and relief supplies have also been sent to Nepal.

With 320 Indian nationals still out of contact, establishing communication and locating those stranded remains the immediate priority as rescue operations continue in the flood-hit region.