30 Indians living illegally in US, working as truck drivers arrested, to be deported

Around 30 people from India, found to be living in the United States illegally and working as commercial truck drivers, have been detained as part of a federal operation and will soon be deported.

Around 30 people from India, found to be living in the United States illegally and working as commercial truck drivers, have been detained as part of a federal operation and will soon be deported.

The US Customs and Border Protection said in an official statement on Monday, June 1, that between May 11-15, Border Patrol agents from Yuma Sector in Arizona arrested 52 persons during ‘Operation Checkmate’ for living in the US illegally, among them 36 were found to be driving semi-trucks.

Out of these 36 illegal immigrants, 30 hailed from India, while the remaining six were from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. The authorities found commercial driver’s licenses from their possesion which belonged to states like California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while some did not possess any form of driver’s license. Most had employment authorisation documents, received during the Joe Biden regime, which were no longer valid. All individuals were thoroughly checked and processed according to the federal law and will be deported.

Operation Checkmate was launched to enhance public safety by implementing immigration statutes to detect and arrest illegal persons driving commercial vehicles in the country.

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector Dustin Caudle said. Federal agents are on patrol every day to "ensure we stop these individuals and prevent more deadly crashes from occurring on the road across the United States.”

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the Department of Transportation issued an order to stop unqualified foreign drivers from obtaining licenses to drive commercial trucks and buses.

Over the past many months, there have been incidents of Indian-origin truck drivers arrested and accused of causing fatal crashes while driving commercial vehicles in the US.