3 Pakistani health workers test COVID-19 positive despite taking Chinese vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine from China, which pushed the world into the pandemic, has once again surrounded by questions. In Pakistan, three people have tested positive for coronavirus even after taking the Chinese vaccine. All three are health workers and work at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

The health workers at Lahore's Mayo Hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus, news agency ANI cited a report by Geo News on Wednesday.

As per sources cited by ANI, a doctor, head nurse and ward in-charge have recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, although they got vaccinated earlier.

The doctor was vaccinated on February 23 but started showing COVID-19 symptoms five days later. The head nurse and ward in-charge were vaccinated at the inauguration of the coronavirus vaccine and showed virus symptoms after 15 days.

Notably, vaccination has started with the vaccines provided by China in Pakistan and vaccination is being done to the health care workers first.

According to Geo News, 1,100 heath workers as of yet have been vaccinated against the coronavirus at Mayo Hospital.

Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami, however, said that no vaccine guarantees 100 per cent results. Everybody should abide by the health protocols to mark themselves safe, he said.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced that China would be sending 500,000 additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan`s frontline workers and senior citizens.China had already gifted 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine -- prepared by China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) -- to Pakistan, he said.

(WIth ANI inputs)