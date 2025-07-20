3 killed, many feared trapped as massive fire engulfs ferry near Indonesia, WATCH clip

At least three people died after a passenger ferry, carrying approximately 280 people, caught fire mid-sea off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, i.e., July 20.

"Three people died and nearly 150 were rescued. They were rescued by a combined team of rescuers and local fishing boats," Veri Ariyanto, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Xinhua. Meanwhile, a thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the ferry.

According to the NDTV report, the fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m. (local time). Through a Facebook livestream, a passenger named Abdul Rahmad Agu captured the video of the horrifying scenes. He was among many passengers who jumped into the sea.

"Help, the KM Barcelona V is on fire. There are still many people on board. We are burning at sea... we need help... fast", Abdul said in the video. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a probe to determine the cause of the fire. Another passenger recalled how she and her family jumped into the sea after the fire gripped the upper decks of the ferry.

"It happened very quickly. Around 12:00 WITA, someone shouted that there was a fire at the rear of the ship, and we immediately panicked," said Alwina Alwina, the wife of the Head of Traffic at the Talaud Islands Police, Christian M, as quoted by Antara news.