Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas

Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia's Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video

5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected Tesla offer; now works as…, he is...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected...

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine

Preity Zinta's go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don't miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

WORLD

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

Three people were killed and two others wounded after Ukraine launched drone attacks overnight into Saturday. The Ukrainian offensive hit many key areas like oil refinery, military sites, industries and other areas.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:22 AM IST

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
Three people were killed in Ukrainian drone attack on oil refinery, military sites in Russia.

Three people were killed and two others wounded after Ukraine launched drone attacks overnight into Saturday, Russian officials said Saturday. Russia's Defence Ministry stated that air defences intercepted or destroyed 112 drones across eight regions in Russia and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. The offensive was launched in a major oil refinery and military sites. A drone attack on the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, killed one person, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Woman, elderly man killed in drone attack

In one of the incidents, a woman was killed and two others were injured when a Ukrainian drone targeted an enterprise in the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday. In another incident, a house in the Samara region caught fire, and an elderly man died inside his house after debris from a drone was falling. Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the death on Telegram.

Which key facilities were hit?

According to Al Jazeera, a guard at an industrial facility was killed after a drone attack caused fire in one of the site's buildings in the Rostov region. Acting Governor Yury Slyusar reported that the military had repelled a massive air attack during the night, destroying drones over seven districts. Slyusar wrote on Telegram, "The military repelled a massive air attack during the night," destroying drones over seven districts. In these and other regions, governors reported damage to industrial facilities.

Russian officials did not name specific facilities hit. Still, Ukrainian authorities later said they had targeted key sites in Russia’s energy and defense sectors late Friday in retaliation for deadly Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military claimed to have struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, causing a fire on its territory. The Unmanned Systems Forces also reported hitting the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in the Voronezh region. While the Ukrainian military did not specify how the facilities were hit, they have expertise in drone warfare, including long-range strikes, as per Al Jazeera. 

Separately, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency said its drones had hit Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive
SRK, Rani, Vikrant: How much money 71st National Awards winners will receive
This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..
This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned..
IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check application process, eligibility, other details
IIM CAT 2025 Notification: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check applicatio
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
