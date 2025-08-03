3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

Three people were killed and two others wounded after Ukraine launched drone attacks overnight into Saturday. The Ukrainian offensive hit many key areas like oil refinery, military sites, industries and other areas.

Three people were killed and two others wounded after Ukraine launched drone attacks overnight into Saturday, Russian officials said Saturday. Russia's Defence Ministry stated that air defences intercepted or destroyed 112 drones across eight regions in Russia and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. The offensive was launched in a major oil refinery and military sites. A drone attack on the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, killed one person, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Woman, elderly man killed in drone attack

In one of the incidents, a woman was killed and two others were injured when a Ukrainian drone targeted an enterprise in the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday. In another incident, a house in the Samara region caught fire, and an elderly man died inside his house after debris from a drone was falling. Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the death on Telegram.

Which key facilities were hit?

According to Al Jazeera, a guard at an industrial facility was killed after a drone attack caused fire in one of the site's buildings in the Rostov region. Acting Governor Yury Slyusar reported that the military had repelled a massive air attack during the night, destroying drones over seven districts. Slyusar wrote on Telegram, "The military repelled a massive air attack during the night," destroying drones over seven districts. In these and other regions, governors reported damage to industrial facilities.

Russian officials did not name specific facilities hit. Still, Ukrainian authorities later said they had targeted key sites in Russia’s energy and defense sectors late Friday in retaliation for deadly Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military claimed to have struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, causing a fire on its territory. The Unmanned Systems Forces also reported hitting the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in the Voronezh region. While the Ukrainian military did not specify how the facilities were hit, they have expertise in drone warfare, including long-range strikes, as per Al Jazeera.

Separately, Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency said its drones had hit Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.