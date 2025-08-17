'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway

Three people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in New York City's Brooklyn area on Sunday morning, i.e., August 17, Hindustan Times reported.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway
File image credit: AP

Three people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in New York City's Brooklyn area on Sunday morning, i.e., August 17, Hindustan Times reported. As per the report, citing the New York police, the shooting took place inside Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighbourhood. 

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated at a press conference that the three deceased were men, with two of them being 27 and 35 years old. The third's age hasn't been specified yet. Meanwhile, the suspects are yet to be identified and so far, no arrests have been made, said Jessica. She further added that 36 shell casings were recovered from the incident site. 

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said at the briefing, adding that the injured were rushed to local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

ALSO READ | Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far

