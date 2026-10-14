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3 Indians die in Germany fire, what led police to arrest a Romanian resident?

Three Indians were found dead after a fire engulfed a residential building in Germany’s Bochum. Know more about th tragic incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

3 Indians die in Germany fire, what led police to arrest a Romanian resident?
Three Indians died in a fire at a residential building in Germany's Bochum. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Three Indians were killed, and five others were injured in a fire incident at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, on Wednesday. The victims were two women aged 25 and 27 and a 26-year-old man, who were found dead by the firefighters on the second floor of the apartment, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, a 41-year-old Romanian man has been arrested by the German police, who lived in the same building on suspicion of murder.

Three Indians found dead in second-floor apartment

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Bochum's Hofstede district in the early hours of Tuesday, with emergency services receiving a call at around 4:15 am local time. Firefighters found three people inside an apartment on the second floor. All five injured suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals.

As per a report by German public broadcaster WDR, the firefighting operation was not an easy one, as flames had spread upwards through the stairwell. Later, firefighters rescued two people using a turntable ladder, two using portable ladders, and one with a safety cushion.

The fire was finally brought under control after an operation which lasted around four hours.

Romanian resident arrested on murder suspicion

Police arrested a Romanian national who lived in the same building to investigate the case as a suspected murderer. During the investigation, a technical fault as the cause of the fire has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, all three victims have been identified by their nationality, age, and gender; however, their names and home states in India are yet to be determined.

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