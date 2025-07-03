3 Indians abducted amid terrorist attacks in Mali; New Delhi calls for safe release, condemns 'deplorable act of violence'

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the West African country. Read on to know more on this.

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the West African country. A day after the Indians were abducted, New Delhi on Wednesday called upon the Mali government to take all necessary measures to secure their “safe and expeditious” release. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its “deep concern” regarding the abduction of Indians, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

MEA issues statement

The MEA said in a statement, "The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages." There has been no claim of responsibility for the kidnappings. Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across Mali on Tuesday.

Delhi's appeal to Mali govt

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" communication with the relevant authorities, local law enforcement agencies as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory. It said the mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals. "The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals,” the MEA said in a statement.

MEA's advice to Indian nationals

"Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals,” the MEA said. The ministry also advised all Indians currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance. The ministry added it will extend all possible support to Indians and “remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest."

(With inputs from news agency PTI).