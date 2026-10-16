3 children, teacher killed in Oregon elementary school shooting; gunmen shot dead

Three children aged 5, 8, 11 and teacher killed in shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend Oregon; 16-year-old gunman shot dead by community member; 2 injured.

Three children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in US state of Oregon on Thursday, while 16-year-old gunman was shot dead by community member who confronted him, police said. Two others including child and teacher were injured.

Shooting took place at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend city around 1 pm local time.

According to Bend Police Department, first emergency call reported unidentified man fired shots into car near school. Moments later dispatchers received multiple calls reporting person entered school and began shooting.

Police arrived within seconds and found gunman dead. Police Chief Mike Krantz said community member had followed teenager into school and engaged him in gunfire, killing him before officers arrived, CNN reported.

Victims included three children aged five, eight and 11, along with teacher. A seven-year-old child and another teacher injured and taken to hospital.

School lockdown, FBI probe

Silver Rail Elementary School caters to kindergarten through fifth grade, ages five to 11. School has approximately 450 students and 40 staff members.

School was placed under lockdown, authorities established reunification centre at nearby church. School district announced all Bend-La Pine Schools would remain closed Friday.

FBI said it was assisting local authorities. FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were at scene.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek expressed grief, said "No community should have to live through this day."

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said "We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy."