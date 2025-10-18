3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'

“Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Afghanistan will retaliate."

At least 10 people, including 3 Afghan cricketers, were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries.

Former allies Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in a week of violent hostilities during which both countries claimed scores of dead on the opposite side. The Taliban, the insurgent group that controls Afghanistan, claims that Pakistan has violated the 48-hour ceasefire that was agreed upon on Wednesday by launching new attacks.

At least ten citizens were killed and twelve were injured, according to a provincial hospital official. Among those Afghans who died were two children. A senior security official in Pakistan told AFP that troops had "conducted precision aerial strikes" on the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, a local group associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Afghan border areas.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) withdrew from a planned T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka that was set to start on November 17 after announcing on Saturday that three Afghan cricket players had been killed in Pakistan's Paktika province.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters, the airstrikes followed Pakistan and Afghanistan's agreement on Friday to prolong their 48-hour ceasefire until the end of negotiations in Doha. This occurred just hours after a horrific suicide attack that left seven Pakistani soldiers dead and thirteen injured close to the neighboring district of North Waziristan. Pakistan accused the group of Hafiz Gul Bahadur.

Pakistani security sources reported that terrorists had attacked a military base, with two attackers trying to rush the complex before being shot dead and one assailant smashing an explosive-laden vehicle into the border wall.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later in the day told a local television news program in Pashto that Kabul had ordered its forces to keep the ceasefire going as long as Pakistan did not launch an offensive.

As the Taliban's foreign minister started a trip to India last weekend, the level of violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply increased. Both sides suffered scores of deaths as a result of intense ground combat between forces from both nations and Islamabad's airstrikes along the disputed border.

The Taliban-led government has come under fire from Pakistan for allegedly failing to keep militants under control, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up its attacks inside the country and is purportedly receiving refuge. Kabul has responded by dismissing the charges and asserting that Pakistan is in charge of its own security.

After losing patience with Afghanistan after a string of militant attacks, Pakistan "retaliated," according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated on Thursday that his country was prepared to engage in negotiations to end the situation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said he can help resolve the conflict. “Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it," he said.