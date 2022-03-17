Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

29 out of 30 crew members rescued after UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran

The ship was transporting cars and sank 30 miles from Assaluyeh port due to bad weather.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

29 out of 30 crew members rescued after UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran

All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran`s official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

"Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member," an official from Iran`s Bushehr Province told IRNA.

Jahangir Dehghani said two Iranian rescue vessels were present at the scene of the accident and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour.

Dubai-based Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company had earlier told Reuters that its ship sank as a result of bad weather. The spokesperson of the firm said it was in contact with Iran`s Assaluyeh port authorities.

The ship sank 30 miles from Assaluyeh port and was transporting cars, IRNA added.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.