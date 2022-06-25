26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Sajid Mir, once claimed to be dead, arrested in Pakistan

File photo

Pakistan has reportedly arrested Sajid Mir, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack chief planner who was declared dead years ago.

Mir, involved in November 2008 siege, has been sought by both the US and India for over a decade.

According to reports, Mir served as the chief planner of the attack, leading preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the controllers based in Pakistan.

As many as 170 people of various nationalities including six Americans were killed in the terror attack when a team of 10 men carried out attacks on multiple targets in Mumbai.



This comes at a time when Pakistan is trying hard to escape the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international anti-terror finance watchdog.



Hammad Azhar, Pakistan`s former finance minister in the recently ousted government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the man in charge of negotiations with the multilateral watchdog for the past three years, told the media outlet that Pakistan took measures against Mir and other designated terrorists that were "satisfactory" to the FATF.



The task force has been keeping Pakistan on its grey list, used to monitor and isolate non-compliant countries.

Sajid Mir, who has a bounty of USD 5 Million is on India's most-wanted list for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead.

READ | Second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan, at least 5 killed

Mir jailed for 15 years

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has awarded over 15 years jail term in a terror-financing case to Sajid Mir.

“An anti-terrorism court in Lahore early this month had handed down over 15 years jail term to Sajid Majeed Mir, an activist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on a terror financing case,” a senior lawyer associated with terror financing cases of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders told PTI on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)