238 Indians languishing in Bangladesh prisons: Will MEA take up matter with PM Tarique Rahman?

At least 407 foreign nationals from 15 countries are imprisoned in Bangladesh, including 238 Indians.

Over 400 foreigners in Bangladesh jails, Indians make up more than half. (Image credit:Twitter)

At least 407 foreign nationals from 15 countries are currently in Bangladesh's prisons for offences including drug trafficking, human trafficking, gold smuggling and illegal Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operations, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Indians form the largest group, accounting for 238 prisoners. The report said 168 of them had completed their sentences but were still in detention because arrangements for their return had not been completed.

However, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has disputed that figure. An official from its Consular Wing told The Daily Star that only 25 verified Indian prisoners who had completed their sentences were currently awaiting repatriation.

Nationality verification emerges as major hurdle

The difference in the figures appears to be linked to difficulties in establishing the identity and nationality of prisoners listed as Indians.

According to the Indian High Commission official, Bangladesh's foreign ministry had shared details of 121 prisoners who it identified as Indian nationals.

However, the official said the information available for most of these prisoners was not sufficient to confirm their Indian nationality. The High Commission has sought access to the prisoners to carry out the verification process.

The official said the Indian mission was waiting for a response from Bangladesh's foreign ministry, while verification was underway in some cases.

Earlier data also showed large number of Indians awaiting return

The issue had also emerged in prison data reported earlier this year. In June, PTI reported that 148 Indians were among 152 foreign prisoners in Bangladesh who had completed their sentences and were awaiting repatriation, based on prison statistics published six months earlier.

An official had then said that establishing the identity of the prisoners, along with bureaucratic and diplomatic delays, was keeping them behind bars even after their sentences had ended.

Myanmar nationals form second-largest group

Prisoners from Myanmar constitute the second-largest group of foreign nationals in Bangladesh's jails, with 133 people, according to The Daily Star.

Only one Myanmar national among them was reportedly awaiting repatriation after completing a prison sentence.

The remaining foreign prisoners include six Nigerians and three each from Pakistan and Malaysia.

Foreign prisoners kept separately

Foreign nationals are reportedly housed in separate cells inside Bangladeshi prisons for security reasons.

Areas outside their wards are monitored through CCTV cameras, according to prison officials cited by The Daily Star.

Authorities have also raised concerns about the additional burden created when foreign prisoners remain in custody after completing their sentences.

Prison officials told the newspaper that keeping such prisoners detained was "creating logistical difficulties and imposing additional costs on the government".

The repatriation process therefore depends not only on the completion of a prisoner's sentence but also on establishing nationality and completing the necessary diplomatic and administrative formalities.