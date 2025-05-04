The discovery was part of a larger excavation of over 100 graves across a 650-square-metre area. Although the soil in the region destroyed any human bones, archaeologists found many other items, such as jewellery and brooches.

Archaeologists in France have found two ancient swords that are over 2,300 years old. These weapons were discovered in a Celtic Iron Age burial site in Creuzier-le-Neuf, a town in central France. The swords are believed to date back to the 4th century BC. and were found still inside their scabbards (the covers that hold the blades).

One of the swords is decorated with swastika symbols made from gems set into a copper-alloy scabbard. It's important to note that the swastika was used in many ancient cultures, including the Celts, long before it became known for its association with the Nazis in the 20th century.

The discovery was part of a larger excavation of over 100 graves across a 650-square-metre area. Although the soil in the region destroyed any human bones, archaeologists found many other items, such as jewellery and brooches.

An X-ray of the shorter sword revealed special symbols on its blade—a sun and a crescent moon divided by a line. These designs suggest that the sword had a ceremonial purpose, possibly related to Celtic beliefs about the cosmos. The longer sword, which has suspension rings, was likely used in battle, especially by warriors on horseback.

Around half of the graves contained metal ornaments, mostly copper-alloy bracelets. Some damaged brooches were also found, including one with a gem inside a golden disc and another with eyelike decorations called ocelli.

This area of France was once at the meeting point of three Celtic tribes—the Arverni, Aedui, and Bituriges. The style of the shorter sword suggests it may have been made around the time when Celtic tribes invaded Italy and famously sacked Rome in 387 BC.