Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

230 pilot whales beached in Australia's Tasmania, rescue operations underway

Just a few days after 14 whales were discovered beached on an island off the southeast coast of Tasmania, around 230 pilot whales have become stranded

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

230 pilot whales beached in Australia's Tasmania, rescue operations underway
Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Only a few days after 14 sperm whales were discovered beached on an island off the southeast coast, about 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, the pilot whales in the stranded pod on Ocean Beach look to be at least half still alive.

The department reported that a team from the Marine Conservation Programme was putting together whale rescue equipment and leaving for the area.

The whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour, according to a local, who also described the stranding as a "massive event."

General Manager of the West Coast Council David Midson recommended people to avoid the area.

The environment department stated that “Whales are a protected species, even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass.”

Olaf Meynecke, a marine scientist at Griffith University, noted that sperm whales rarely wash ashore. According to him, rising temperatures may also be affecting the ocean currents and the usual feeding grounds of whales.

“They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources,” according to Meynecke.

“When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore.”

In the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern shore, on King Island, which is a part of the state of Tasmania, fourteen whales were found on Monday afternoon. According to the government, sightings of sperm whales in Tasmania are common.

The largest mass stranding in Australian history occurred two years ago when some 470 long-finned pilot whales were discovered beached on sandbars off Tasmania's west coast. After a week-long effort, 111 of those whales were saved, but the others perished.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.