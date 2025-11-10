FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened

Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh suddenly died in the US three days after falling sick. Her family's sole income comes from farming. They are now struggling to get funds to bring her back home.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened
Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a student from India, died in the US
A 23-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who finished her college studies recently has died after reportedly being sick with a severe cough and chest pain. After graduating, she was looking for a job. Rajji or Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, as per a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched by her cousin Chaitanya YVK in Denton City, Texas. 

What happened to Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda before her death? 

Like millions of others, Rajji also came to the US with a dream of a bright future and a settled life for her family who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, said the fundraiser. After completing her studies, while she was on a job hunt to start her professional career, she fell sick with a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days, said her cousin. Days after feeling sick, on the morning of November 7, she did not wake up even when her alarm rang, GoFundMe said. 

“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya said. According to the fundraiser, as her family is involved in farming, their only source of income is their crops and animals. “As Raji’s family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support,” the fundraiser added.  

The fundraising campaign is now making efforts to raise USD 125,000 to help finance her funeral expenses, educational loans, bring her body back to India, and financially support her family. Raji was the youngest in her family and had wanted to help them financially through good jobs. Her bereaved family is not only heartbroken but is also struggling financially, The Times of India reported. 

Meanwhile, the medical examination of the body is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death. Last year, a total of 11 Indian and Indian-origin student deaths were reported. The members of the Indian community in Texas have come forward to help expedite the repatriation process, with assistance expected from the Indian consulate. 

