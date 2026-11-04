23 Indians killed amid West Asia conflict, 5 in attacks on Black Sea vessels: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 23 Indian nationals, including 15 seafarers, have died in the West Asia conflict, while attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea region have killed five Indians and left two missing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal onfirmed the casualties linked to attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. (ANI Photo)

India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 seafarers, while five Indians have been killed in attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. Two others remain missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the figures during the ministry's bi-weekly press briefing. "We have lost 23 Indian nationals in the conflict in West Asia, out of which 15 were Indian seafarers," Jaiswal said.

He also confirmed the casualties linked to attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

"There was also a question earlier about how many Indian nationals have been lost in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. There, we have lost five Indian nationals, and 2 continue to be missing," he added.

Indian sailor killed in attack off Oman

The MEA's update comes after an Indian seafarer was killed when an Indian-flagged commercial vessel was hit by an unidentified aerial object near the coast of Oman.

The vessel, MSV AL JUSUFI, was carrying 14 Indian crew members when it was attacked near Limah. The deceased sailor was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, who was from Gujarat.

Thirteen other Indian crew members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard. Jaiswal said the government was working to bring them back to India and arrange the return of the deceased sailor's mortal remains.

"On that ship, we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India. We also are working when we can have the mortal remains of the Indian national to be transported back to India. I must say that we thank the Omani authorities for their swift action," he said.

India calls for dialogue to restore peace

Jaiswal thanked the Omani authorities for their quick response and called on all sides involved in the West Asia conflict to reduce tensions.

He said India wanted the ongoing negotiations to lead to a diplomatic solution and an early return to peace. The government also stressed the need to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and maritime routes.

"We once again call upon parties to take dialogue and diplomacy forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region, and that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed," he added.

Shipping Minister had earlier confirmed sailor's death

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had confirmed the death of an Indian crew member following the attack on MSV AL JUSUFI.

The incident has added to concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and other parts of the West Asian region.

Attacks on commercial ships have also raised concerns about the safety of international maritime routes as the conflict continues.