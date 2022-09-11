21 years of 9/11: 5 facts you didn't know about September 11 attack

The World Trade Center in New York City was attacked by two aircraft on September 11, 2001. The Islamic extremist organisation al-Qaeda, which comprised 19 of its members, hijacked four aircraft and used them in suicide assaults on American soil. The third jet smashed into the Pentagon outside of Washington, DC, while the fourth plane went down in Pennsylvania. The 9/11 terrorist attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 individuals. Major U.S. efforts to counter terrorism were launched in response to the 9/11 attacks.

At 8:45 a.m. on a Tuesday, September 11, 2001, an American Airlines Boeing 767 carrying 20,000 gallons of jet fuel slammed into the north side of the World Trade Center. Thousands of people perished as the fire spread from the 80th level of the 110-story building. Many individuals were stranded on the upper levels. After 18 minutes, United Airlines Flight 175 slammed into the south tower of the World Trade Center, burning a hole in the building's 60th story.

Reportedly, Osama bin Laden, a Saudi national on the run, used funds from his terrorist group, al-Qaeda, to fund the 9/11 attacks.

New, stricter laws were drafted at the expense of civil liberties, and military actions were taken in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Pakistan, leading to the deaths of dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi and Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. All of these changes affected the security situation after September 11, 2001.

Here are five facts that you didn't know about 9/11 attack: