21 Days of Reckoning: The ultimatum that could lose India forever

Just weeks after warm handshakes in Washington, the U.S.-India relationship is souring at an alarming rate. President Donald Trump’s recent broadside against New Delhi—labeling it an enabler of the Ukraine war and slapping it with punitive tariffs—marks a dangerous escalation.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

21 Days of Reckoning: The ultimatum that could lose India forever
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

Just weeks after warm handshakes in Washington, the U.S.-India relationship is souring at an alarming rate. President Donald Trump’s recent broadside against New Delhi—labeling it an enabler of the Ukraine war and slapping it with punitive tariffs—marks a dangerous escalation.

This shift from partner to problem threatens to alienate a key strategic ally. Now, both nations stand at a critical juncture where smart, sober diplomacy must prevail over heated rhetoric and rash actions. The immediate flashpoint is economic. On Wednesday, President Trump doubled down on tariffs against Indian goods, imposing an additional 25% duty on products like shoes and apparel, bringing the total to a staggering 50%.

This move, set to take effect in 21 days, targets the U.S.'s role as India’s largest export market—a destination for $86.5 billion worth of goods in 2024. For an Indian government focused on ensuring the economic security of 1.4 billion people, this is a direct and painful blow.

The Geopolitical Thorns: Russia and Iran

The conflict, however, runs deeper than trade. At its heart are two major thorns that have irritated the Trump administration: India's relationships with Russia and Iran.

Russia: India's reliance on Russian oil has skyrocketed since 2021, jumping from a mere 3% to nearly 40% of its total imports. From India's perspective, this is a pragmatic decision driven by market needs for affordable energy. For the Trump administration, however, this is seen as directly funding Russia's war machine in Ukraine, undermining Western sanctions and making India appear complicit.

Iran: While the focus is on Russia, India's continued, albeit limited, engagement with Iran is another source of friction. Washington's hardline stance, built on sanctions, aims to isolate Tehran completely. India's transactional ties, often related to energy or regional connectivity projects, are viewed by the White House as a breach of this united front. As former ambassador Ajay Bisaria recently told DW (Deutsche Welle), Trump is attempting to reshape the world order using just two tools: tariffs and sanctions. India is now caught in the crosshairs of both.

The Way Forward: A Diplomatic Tightrope for India

This is not a sustainable foreign policy. As security expert Shanthie Mariet D'Souza points out, Trump's aggressive tactics risk pushing away a trusted democratic partner.Forcing India to choose between its long-standing, independent foreign policy and its growing ties with the West is a losing game for everyone. The solution lies not in defiance or submission, but in a deft diplomatic balancing act.

India must play the long game. This means:

Asserting Sovereignty While Reassuring Washington: India must continue to assert its sovereign right to secure its energy needs based on national interest. Simultaneously, it must actively reassure Washington of its value as a long-term strategic partner. The relationship with the U.S., built on shared democratic values and goals like stability in the Indo-Pacific, is far deeper than its functional, transactional ties with Russia and Iran. Communicating this distinction is key.

Balancing the Relationships: The path forward isn't about abandoning Russia or Iran but about managing these relationships transparently. India can frame its Russian oil purchases as a temporary economic necessity, not a political alignment. It should avoid getting dragged into a war of words over every presidential tweet and instead use official channels for dialogue.

Seizing Diplomatic Opportunities: The upcoming visit of a U.S. delegation offers a golden opportunity to negotiate a trade agreement that addresses mutual concerns. For its part, the Trump administration must recognize that partnership is a two-way street. A warm welcome for President Trump later this year to sign a new trade deal, as Bisaria suggests, could be the perfect off-ramp to de-escalate this crisis. Ultimately, the U.S.-India relationship is too important to be sacrificed on the altar of short-term frustrations. Both sides must look beyond the immediate disputes and focus on the shared strategic interests that bind them.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

