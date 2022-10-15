200 rotting corpses: How an anonymous tip led to uncovering of the horror story on Pakistan hospital’s roof

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

While the exact details of the horrific picture witnessed on the roof of a hospital in Multan city of Pakistan have not been revealed by the government, reports suggest from dozen to 200 rotting corpses and hundreds of human body parts have been recovered. Government officials have neither denied nor confirmed the number of bodies till now. Videos and pictures surfaced on the internet after the corpses were discovered.

The horror story was uncovered by Tariq Zaman Gujjar, who is Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan. The rotting bodies were recovered from the roof of the Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary, reported Geo News.

Gujjar narrated the story of how a tip by an unknown whistleblower led to uncovering of a horror story on the roof of the hospital.

“If you want to do a good deed…”

On a visit to the Nishtar Hospital, CM advisor Gujjar was approached by a whistleblower.

“I was on a visit in Nishtar Hospital when a man approached me and said if you want to do a good deed then go to the morgue and check it out," Gujjar said.

When he reached the site, the mortuary staff wasn’t ready to let him in.

"To this, I said if you don’t open it right now, I am going to file an FIR against you," Gujjar added.

The gates were finally opened and they found at least 200 bodies lying around in the morgue.

"All the decomposing bodies [of both men and women] were bare. Even women’s bodies weren’t covered.”

When asked for an explanation, the doctors told Gujjar that the bodies were used for educational purposes by medical students. "Do you sell these bodies? I asked the mortuary authorities,” Gujjar said.

"Two of the bodies on the roof were rather in the early stages of decomposition. Maggots were all over them," Gujjar said, adding that he had never seen anything like it in his 50 years of life.

"Vultures and worms were scavenging on the corpses on the roof. Our tally showed there were at least 35 bodies on the rooftop of the mortuary."

"The bodies after being used for medical education purposes should have been given a proper burial after Namaz-e-Janaza, but they were thrown on the roof," Gujjar said.

A report was sought for the incident by Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi from the Punjab specialised healthcare and medical education secretary. A six-member committee has also been formed to probe the matter. At the site of the morgue in Nishtar Medical University, the vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

Sharing an update, former Pakistan federal minister Moonis Elahi attached the initial response of the head of the department of Nishtar Medical University’s anatomy department online, which reasoned that the bodies had been handed to the hospital by the police for post-mortem and "if required" for educational uses by MBBS students.

(With inputs from ANI)