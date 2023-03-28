Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

20 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims crashes in Saudi Arabia

A bus carrying pilgrims in Saudi Arabia crashed killing 20 passengers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

20 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims crashes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bus carrying prilgrims crash | Photo: Twitter

At least 20 people were killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state media reported.

Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.

The crash occurred during the first week of Ramzan when the faithful fasted from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.

Passengers on board belogned from different nationalities but the specifications of those killed have not been released yet. 

Read: Who is the 8-year-old boy declared third highest leader of Buddhism by Dalai Lama?

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.