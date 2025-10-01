Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here

Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...

From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

Nepal has chosen its new living goddess, who is a 2 year old girl named Aryatara Shakya. She is chosen as the new Kumari, or “virgin goddess,” who will be now worshipped both by Hindus and Buddhists.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nepal has chosen its new living goddess, who is a 2 year old girl named Aryatara Shakya. She is chosen as the new Kumari, or “virgin goddess,” who will be now worshipped both by Hindus and Buddhists in the Hindu dominated nation. Kumari Aryatara Shakya has replaced kumari Trishna Shakya. As per traditions, the former kumari when reaches puberty is replaced as it is believed that she is no longer a goddess but mere mortal. The new goddess will now live in a temple palace.

Nepal’s new living goddess was carried by family members from their home in a Kathmandu alley to a temple palace Tuesday during the country’s longest and most significant Hindu festival. Devotees paraded the new Kumari through the streets of Kathmandu before entering the temple palace, and touched her feets with their foreheads. AP reported. The new Kumari will bless devotees including the president on Thursday.

nepals-newly-appointed-living-goddess-112471882

(Image: AP)

Her father  Ananta Shakya talking to AP, said, “She was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess." He said that there were already signs she would be the goddess before her birth. “My wife during pregnancy dreamed that she was a goddess and we knew she was going to be someone very special.”

How are Kumaris chosen?

As per Nepal's tradition, Kumaris are chosen from the Shakya clans of the Newar community, indigenous to the Kathmandu valley. Families of the Shakya clan who qualify for the prestigious seat compete to have their daughters selected. The family of the Kumari gains an elevated position in society and within their own clan.

tourists-watch-nepals-newly-appointed-112471902

(Image: AP)

The girls are selected between the ages of 2 and 4, who is believed to be possessed by the goddess Taleju or Durga.  These girls are required to have unblemished skin, hair, eyes and teeth. They should not be afraid of the dark.

The chosen Kumari always wears red, pins up her hair in topknots and has a “third eye” painted on their forehead, and makes appearances on important festivals to bless devotees.

During the Indra Jatra festival earlier this month, the former Kumari was wheeled around on a chariot pulled by devotees.  The weeklong Indra Jatra festival was the first of a series of celebrations in October including Dashain, the main festival, and Tihar or Diwali, the festival of lights.

But Kumaris live a sequestered life. They have few selected playmates and are allowed outside only a few times a year for festivals.

What happens to former kumaris?

The former Kumari Trishna Shakya, now 11 years old, was chosen as the Kumari in 2017. She left the temple palace from a rear entrance on a palanquin carried by her family and supporters. As per traditions, When Kumari's first menstruation begins, it is believed that the deity vacates her body.

 Nepal-Living-Goddess-Photo-16244

(Image: AP)

Former Kumaris face difficulties adjusting to normal life, learning to do chores and attending regular schools. Nepalese folklore says men who marry a former Kumari will die young, which has resulted in many of the girls remaining unmarried.

Over the past few years, there have been many changes in tradition and the Kumari is now allowed to receive an education from private tutors inside the temple palace and even have a television set.

The government also offers retired Kumaris a small monthly pension of about $110, which is slightly above the minimum wage fixed by the government.

(with AP inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video
Historic church in Philippines collapses after massive 6.9 earthquake, watch
Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'
Deepinder Goyal announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this..'
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit that'll shock your wallet, designer is...
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit, it costs ....
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut?
Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'
Wangchuk's supporters question alleged Pak links: 'If playing cricket is...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE