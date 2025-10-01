2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

Nepal has chosen its new living goddess, who is a 2 year old girl named Aryatara Shakya. She is chosen as the new Kumari, or “virgin goddess,” who will be now worshipped both by Hindus and Buddhists.

Nepal has chosen its new living goddess, who is a 2 year old girl named Aryatara Shakya. She is chosen as the new Kumari, or “virgin goddess,” who will be now worshipped both by Hindus and Buddhists in the Hindu dominated nation. Kumari Aryatara Shakya has replaced kumari Trishna Shakya. As per traditions, the former kumari when reaches puberty is replaced as it is believed that she is no longer a goddess but mere mortal. The new goddess will now live in a temple palace.

Nepal’s new living goddess was carried by family members from their home in a Kathmandu alley to a temple palace Tuesday during the country’s longest and most significant Hindu festival. Devotees paraded the new Kumari through the streets of Kathmandu before entering the temple palace, and touched her feets with their foreheads. AP reported. The new Kumari will bless devotees including the president on Thursday.

(Image: AP)

Her father Ananta Shakya talking to AP, said, “She was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess." He said that there were already signs she would be the goddess before her birth. “My wife during pregnancy dreamed that she was a goddess and we knew she was going to be someone very special.”

How are Kumaris chosen?

As per Nepal's tradition, Kumaris are chosen from the Shakya clans of the Newar community, indigenous to the Kathmandu valley. Families of the Shakya clan who qualify for the prestigious seat compete to have their daughters selected. The family of the Kumari gains an elevated position in society and within their own clan.

(Image: AP)

The girls are selected between the ages of 2 and 4, who is believed to be possessed by the goddess Taleju or Durga. These girls are required to have unblemished skin, hair, eyes and teeth. They should not be afraid of the dark.

The chosen Kumari always wears red, pins up her hair in topknots and has a “third eye” painted on their forehead, and makes appearances on important festivals to bless devotees.

During the Indra Jatra festival earlier this month, the former Kumari was wheeled around on a chariot pulled by devotees. The weeklong Indra Jatra festival was the first of a series of celebrations in October including Dashain, the main festival, and Tihar or Diwali, the festival of lights.

But Kumaris live a sequestered life. They have few selected playmates and are allowed outside only a few times a year for festivals.

What happens to former kumaris?

The former Kumari Trishna Shakya, now 11 years old, was chosen as the Kumari in 2017. She left the temple palace from a rear entrance on a palanquin carried by her family and supporters. As per traditions, When Kumari's first menstruation begins, it is believed that the deity vacates her body.

(Image: AP)

Former Kumaris face difficulties adjusting to normal life, learning to do chores and attending regular schools. Nepalese folklore says men who marry a former Kumari will die young, which has resulted in many of the girls remaining unmarried.

Over the past few years, there have been many changes in tradition and the Kumari is now allowed to receive an education from private tutors inside the temple palace and even have a television set.

The government also offers retired Kumaris a small monthly pension of about $110, which is slightly above the minimum wage fixed by the government.

(with AP inputs)