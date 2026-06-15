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2 pilots killed after Pakistan fighter aircraft crashes during training in Northeast

Two Pakistan Air Force pilots were killed after a trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie on Monday. The crash took place close to Mardan in Northwestern Pakistan in which three people were injured.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

2 pilots killed after Pakistan fighter aircraft crashes during training in Northeast
2 pilots killed after Pakistan fighter aircraft crashes during training in Northeast
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Two Pakistan Air Force pilots were killed after a trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie on Monday. The crash took place close to Mardan in Northwestern Pakistan in which three people were injured.  

The two pilots who died were PAF’s Flight Lt. Muhammad Qasim Abdullah and Pakistan Navy’s Lt. Taha Abbasi, according to the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “A board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the ISPR said.  

The Air Headquarters will work to determine the cause of the incident as part of the board of inquiry which it has specifically constituted for this case. 

Along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, all levels of officers including the services chiefs of Pakistan and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces have expressed condolences for the lives lost and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. 

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said three people had been injured in the crash. “Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the three individuals injured in the accident,” the statement said. 

Aircraft crashes during training missions are common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and the investigation reports about the crashes are also not made public. 

Among many incident, in 2019, 19 people were killed after a Pakistani military aircraft hit a residential area on the outskirts of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, with hundereds of houses. A year later, in April 2020, another Pakistani fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission near the Indian city of Gujarat, in the country's east. Both the instructor and the trainee pilot on board were killed.  

In 2022, a PAF plane crashed in the northwestern city of Peshawar while it was also on a training mission, killing the pilot and the co-pilot.

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