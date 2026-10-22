2 killed as Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's King Fahad Airport, how did US-supplied air defence fail?

Two killed, eight injured in Houthi attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. US orders diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone attack on Shaybah Aramco oilfield killed Filipino, Nepali nationals.

Two persons were killed, and eight others were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said.

The statement said officials were assessing the extent of the damage. The aviation authority noted on Thursday morning that flight operations resumed at the airport.

Two people were also killed after Saudi air defences intercepted a drone that was attempting to hit a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday, the energy ministry said.

The incident comes amid an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom.

The incident caused a vehicle fire outside the facility's perimeter but did not affect operations at the field, the ministry said, citing an official source.

"The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two residents, one Filipino and one Nepali, and injuries to two residents, one Pakistani and one Indian, due to falling debris following the interception," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has responded to Houthi attacks with a wave of strikes on missile launcher sites, vowing to protect the kingdom, and says it has intercepted many ballistic missiles fired by the group.

US orders diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has ordered some diplomats and family members to leave its missions in Saudi Arabia and plans to withdraw family members from several other US missions in the region, US officials told Reuters.

The order came as attacks in Saudi Arabia killed at least one person and injured eight others at a civilian airport in Dammam, and two people were killed in a drone attack on an oil field.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the department ordered the departure of "non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only" amid attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen on civilian targets in the country.

Pigott wrote, "Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions."

The advisories covered 12 countries across West Asia, warning Americans to be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions, adding that "the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area."