2 killed, 4 missing in China's landslide

At least two persons were killed and four others went missing after a landslide hit a temporary work shed in China's southern Guangdong Province in the early hours of Sunday.

The landslide hit a three-story shed in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangjiang, burying six people.

So far, rescuers have found the bodies of two victims, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The search and rescue work is continuing.