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2 Indian-origin students killed by subway train in New York, Rutgers confirms

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2 Indian-origin students killed by subway train in New York, Rutgers confirms

Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre, former Rutgers University students, were killed after being struck by a subway train at Canal Street Station in Manhattan.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

2 Indian-origin students killed by subway train in New York, Rutgers confirms
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Two Indian-origin students, identified as Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre, were killed after being struck by a subway train in Manhattan, New York, on Sunday. The two were former students of Rutgers University.

According to local reports, they were hit by a Number 4 train at the Canal Street Station in lower Manhattan. A video of the incident has surfaced online showing the two students sitting on the subway tracks as the train approached.

It remains unclear whether the emergency brakes were activated before the train struck them.

Police investigate what happened

Authorities are still trying to determine why the two students were on the tracks. The New York Post, citing police sources, reported that investigators are examining whether either Kaul or Chitre was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Police have also searched for a possible suicide note as they investigate whether the incident could have been intentional. No such note has been found so far, and officials have not ruled out suicide.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) report said it was unclear whether the man or the woman initially fell onto the tracks. The report suggested that the second person may have entered the tracks while trying to help the other person get up.

Train operator saw man and woman on tracks

The train operator told officials that she saw a "man and a woman sitting on the track". She also reported that the woman was laughing and pulling the man towards her when the train struck them. Around 100 passengers were travelling on the train at the time. Following the incident, they were evacuated onto the platform.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

New York subway deaths remain a concern

The incident has also highlighted the wider problem of people being struck by trains in New York's subway system. According to MTA data, an average of 223 people were struck by trains each year over the past five years.

In 2025, 228 people were injured either after being hit by trains or after falling between subway cars. Of those, 89 people died.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Kaul and Chitre remain under investigation.

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