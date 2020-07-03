19 Sikh pilgrims killed in bus-train collision in Pakistan

At least 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed and at least 8 people were injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in collided with a passenger train on Friday, Pakistani media reported citing officials.

The coaster was carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, reported Geo News citing rescue officials. The accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier.

Earlier District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin was quoted in Geo News as saying that 15 pilgrims lost their lives as the Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express train from Karachi met with an accident near Farooqabad railway station.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, at least eight people were injured in the accident. All of them have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

The Dawn report citing a statement by Railway Ministry said the accident took place near Sheikhpura.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran condoled their death and directed that proper medical care be provided to the injured.

"Deeply saddened at the accident this afternoon at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura which resulted in the death of at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib. Have directed that proper medical care be provided to the injured," Khan said in a tweet.

"My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased. Have directed relevant authorities to ensure facilitation and care for all the families. Our entire railway's operational safety SOPs will be reviewed immediately," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled their death and said, "Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief. I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest."

(With ANI inputs)