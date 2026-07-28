19 killed, dozens injured in PoK protests as violence erupts in Rawalakot and Mirpur

In a fresh escalation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, at least 19 people were killed during clashes between protesters and security forces. Know more about the latest clashes in Rawalakot.

The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) does not seem to end soon, as at least 19 people have been killed and several others injured in fresh clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces. A new confrontation took place near the Dreik Eighth area after the members and supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) opposed the legislative elections in the region. JAAC alleged that security personnel used live ammunition against the protesters, erupting violence in Rawalakot.

Among those killed was Usman Nazir, the brother of JAAC spokesperson Umar Nazir Kashmiri. In a video statement, the JAAC accused Pakistani security forces of using live ammunition on peaceful protesters. ''Today, Pakistan's security forces opened fire on our innocent youth. As a result, 19 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder Umar Nazir Kashmiri. The other martyrs include one each from Khaigala, Kotli city, Tattapani, Banja-Baspur, Chhota Gala and Haveli. In total, 19 people have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Around two dozen others have been injured,'' JAAC said.

Appealing to the Kashmiri community abroad, the organisation further said, ''We are moving forward. I appeal to Kashmiris living abroad to stand against these atrocities. The state is in a state of panic and has resorted to massacre. Please protest outside Pakistani embassies and international human rights organisations such as the United Nations. Organise rallies to show solidarity with those participating in the long march.''

JAAC releases names of those killed during Rawalakot march

As per a post by JAAC on X, the names of those kiiled during Rawalakot protests are Naeem Butt (Kotli), Usman Nazir (Rawalakot), Nisar Ahmed (Baloch), Kashif Yaqoob (Rawalakot), Sardar Fida Hussain (Trar Khal), Muzammil (Ali Sojal), Basit Shah (Hajira), Faheem Afzal (Chhota Gala, Rawalakot), Kamran Mushtaq Panakha (son of Mushtaq, Hajira), Zargham Khalil (Darek, Rawalakot), Saqib Hanif (Reerh Ban, Rawalakot), Saqib Ishaq (Namb Gawara, Pallandri), Aril Asghar (Tattapani), Usman Gul (Darek Dhok, Rawalakot), Zafeer Pehlwan (Trar Khel), Nisar Shaheen (Pakho Narbai), Ali Hussain (Khari Sharif, Mirpur), Khwaja Abrar Latif Dar (Khurshidabad, Haveli), and Kamran Hafeez (Kahuta).

19 شہداۓ راولاکوٹ لانگ مارچ 27 جولائی 2026 بروز سوموار

1) نعیم بٹ ، کوٹلی آزاد جموں کشمیر

2) عثمان نذیر ، راولاکوٹ آزاد جموں کشمیر

3) نثار احمد ، بلوچ آزاد جموں کشمیر

4) کاشف یعقوب راولاکوٹ آزاد جموں کشمیر

5) سردار فدا حسین تراڑکھل آزاد جموں کشمیر

6) مزمل ، علی سوجل آزاد… — JKJAAC (@JKJAAC_) July 28, 2026

India condemns PoK violence, calls Pakistan’s elections a ‘cosmetic exercise’

Meanwhile, India has also reacted to the developments and accused Pakistan of failing to address public grievances in PoK. New Delhi also accused Pakistan of oppression in PoK and said the elections in the region are nothing more than a 'cosmetic exercise'. ''Entire UTs of J&K and Ladakh, including illegally occupied areas, are integral parts of India. Pak's cosmetic elections an attempt to camouflage human rights violations and exploitation,'' MEA on polls in PoK