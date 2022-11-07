Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

19 dead, 24 rescued: Know reason, timeline behind deadly plane crash in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria

The violent plane crash into Lake Victoria in Tanzania claimed as many as 19 lives, out of the total 40 people aboard the flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

19 dead, 24 rescued: Know reason, timeline behind deadly plane crash in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria
Tanzania plane crash visuals (Photo - Reuters)

People were left grasping for air when a passenger plane landed in the middle of a lake, with many left stranded in the water being rescued by the boats and fishermen in the area. This deadly plane crash in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria claimed as many as 19 lives.

The plane crash in Tanzania, which turned deadly for at least half of the passengers on board, was caused by turbulent weather and rain storms, which the small passenger plane was not able to survive.

At least 19 people died when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport, the prime minister and airline said. Flight PW494, operated by Precision Air, hit the water during storms and heavy rain, the state Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

Local authorities sprung into action after the small passenger plane crash-landed in Tanzania’s lake, with rescuers in boats rushed to the wreckage, which was almost fully submerged, to pull out trapped passengers.

"All Tanzanians join you in mourning these 19 people ... who have lost their lives," Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told reporters in the lakeside city of Bukoba, close to the scene of the crash. Investigators were looking into what happened, he added.

The plane left the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and "crash-landed" at 8:53 a.m. (0553 GMT) as it was approaching Bukoba airport, Precision Air - Tanzania's largest privately owned airline - said in a statement, as per Reuters.

The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members, the airline added. It initially said 26 of the 43 people on board were rescued but later said 24 survivors were reported by emergency services at the scene.

A witness told TBC he saw the plane flying unsteadily as it approached the airport in poor visibility, saying it took a turn for the airport but missed and went into the lake.

Video and pictures on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-colored tail visible above the waterline of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

(With Reuters inputs)

READ | Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.