18 killed, dozens missing after boat capsizes in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay; here's what we know so far

As many as 18 people died and dozens went missing after a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized on Saturday in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province, AFP quoted state media as saying. "On the afternoon of July 19, the Wonder Sea tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized. Border guards rescued 12 people and recovered 18 bodies," AFP quoted the VNExpress news site as saying.

According to the report, citing VNExpress, the Wonder Sea cruise boat overturned around 1:45 p.m. near Dau Go Cave. Officials said that there were a total of 48 people on board, along with five crew members, including families and children.

