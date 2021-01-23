150 National Guards on duty for US President Biden's inauguration test COVID-19 positive

Headlines

'Centre won't implement Women's Reservation Bill', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Meet man who slept on station, never went to college, built Rs 36000 crore company from Rs 1000, his net worth is...

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Meet IAS sisters from Agra who cleared UPSC together, one of them is a topper, other one secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Centre won't implement Women's Reservation Bill', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Meet man who slept on station, never went to college, built Rs 36000 crore company from Rs 1000, his net worth is...

10 benefits of chia seeds other than weight loss

Batters with most centuries in ODI history

Bowlers who have taken maximum wickets in 1st over

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

HomeWorld

World

150 National Guards on duty for US President Biden's inauguration test COVID-19 positive

An official said that the number of troops who tested positive could increase but it was a small fraction of 25,000 National Guard troops deployed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 10:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 150 National Guard troops that provided security for the inauguration of the new United States President, Joe Biden, in Washington DC tested positive for coronavirus, according to an official.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the US official said that the number of troops who tested positive could increase but it was a small fraction of more than 25,000 National Guard troops that were deployed to Wahington DC in the last few days leading to the inauguration.

The country's government had imposed various security measures across the capital city after the deadly attack on the Capitol by the supporters of former President Donald Trump on January 6. These measures included many checkpoints manned by the National Guard and fences topped with razor wire.

About 15,000 of the troops were expected to leave Washington DC in five to 10 days as the arrangements were being made for them to return home now, according to the military. Still, around 7,000 personnel are expected to stay till the end of the month and a smaller number may stay for even longer, said military officials.

The many personnel guarding the US Capitol were allowed to take breaks for naps and rest on the floors between their long shift.

A recent decision that sent them away to a chilly underground parking garage after Biden's inauguration created an uproar. As photos spread of troops stretched out in parking slots beneath fluorescent lights with some outlets for charging phones and toilets, people, including members of Congress, expressed outrage.

"What happened was an outrage and it will never happen again," said the new Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer. He said that nobody knew who had ordered the move of the part-time soldiers to that garage.

Some lawmakers paid a visit and met the personnel to apologise on Friday (January 22).

First lady Dr Jill Biden made a surprise visit to meet some military personnel while on duty in Congress. She offered them chocolate chip cookies and clicked photographs. Incidentally, President Biden's late son, Beau, was a member of the National Guard in Delaware.

"The National Guard will always hold a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens," the first lady said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Android users can now starts a WhatsApp group call with 31 participants

Rajinikanth says Jailer was 'above average film' before Anirudh's music transformed it 'like bride-to-be after makeup'

Women’s Reservation Bill: Can quota only be implemented after 2029? Reason behind likely delay

Meet IAS officer Shena Agarwal, who quit medical practice to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Mukesh Ambani convoy gets new Rs 10 crore bullet-proof car, check out the ‘gold’ Mercedes sedan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE