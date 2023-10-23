Headlines

15 killed, several injured after two trains collide in Bangladesh

Fifteen bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage. Death toll could rise, said Bangladesh Fire Service media chief.

PTI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a freight train collided with a passenger train in Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place when the freight train headed towards Chattogram collided with the Dhaka-bound Egaro Sindur Express around 3.30 pm (local time) in Bhairab upazila, Kishoreganj, Bhairab Railway Police Station duty officer Sirajul Islam told the media.

"Fifteen bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage. Death toll could rise," said Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence media chief Shahjahan Sikder. He said over a dozen units of the fire service are conducting rescue operations.

Several people were trapped under the damaged coaches, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station. "An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindur from behind, striking two of the carriages,” Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, was quoted as saying by the news portal.

