15 Indian tourists killed after boat capsizes near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Authorities confirmed to news agency AP that 15 Indian tourists are among those killed in the incident. The overall death toll is still not confirmed.

A boat capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, leaving 15 Indian tourists dead. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is in contact with local officials and monitoring developments closely.

Authorities confirmed to news agency AP that 15 Indian tourists are among those killed in the incident. The overall death toll is still not confirmed.

The embassy added that local authorities are currently working to establish the exact details of the incident.

(This is a developing story)