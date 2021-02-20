14-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting five women in 3 weeks

In shocking news from London, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of five sexual assaults in Leeds in the past three weeks.

There has been a number of attacks against women over the past two weeks in Leeds.

The Little London, Headingly and Woodhouse sexual assaults sparked fears that a sexual predator was on the loose, Leeds live reported.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the person who attacked five women in different places is the same. The identity of the accused given by the victims was similar to each other. The CID then arrested the minor on Thursday.

According to Mirror, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 14-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of five sexual assaults and remains in police custody at this time. The incidents are being investigated by Leeds District CID."

In the meantime, Leeds Police has appealed to the people that if anyone has witnessed any of these attacks or saw the accused near the crime scenes, they are asked to come forward.

The police have also asked people to contact them if anyone has been approached by the accused in similar situations but have not reported the incident.