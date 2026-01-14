14-year-old girl abducted by Pakistani grooming gang, over 200 Sikhs gathered outside groomer's residence in London to rescue, WATCH

Around 200 Sikhs reportedly gathered outside residential flats in London to rescue a 14-year-old Sikh girl, who was abducted by a Pakistan grooming gang. The accused groomer, in his late 30s, was confronted by the Sikh community members and was later taken into police custody.

As per reports, The teen victim, targeted due to her vulnerable background. The groomer lured her with gifts and friendship promises, The groomer allegedly began relationship with a girl when she was 13. She was later isolated through intimidation and blackmailing. She made several attempts to escape, but was locked in a room.

What's in the video?

The video from London's Hounslow of over 200 sikh's staging demonstartions outside residential area has gone viral. In the video, several community members are demanding the release of the girl with hours of demonstrations, also attended by the girl’s parents. Later the clip shows that the accused is being taken into a police van.