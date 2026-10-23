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14 Indians rescued by Houthis after Saudi Arabia attacks yacht in Red Sea? Details here

Houthis claim Saudi Arabia targeted yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in Red Sea, says rescue underway. Indian embassy is verifying reports; comes day after Indian killed in Dammam airport attack.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 09:58 AM IST

14 Indians rescued by Houthis after Saudi Arabia attacks yacht in Red Sea? Details here
Yemen Houthis
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Yemen's Houthi forces on Thursday claimed that Saudi Arabia had targeted a yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea. The Houthis said their forces were trying to rescue the people on board.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said more details would be shared later. However, the claim has not been independently verified.

"The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions," Saree posted on X.

The Indian embassy in Yemen said it was looking into the reports and would help ensure the safety of the 14 nationals.

"We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today. We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals," it said in a post on X.

Indian killed in Dammam Airport attack

The reported incident comes a day after an Indian national was killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Another person was also killed, while two Indian nationals were injured.

The Indian embassy shared the information on Thursday.

"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said in a post on X.

India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

India on Thursday condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the strike on King Fahd International Airport and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on October 21.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India also expressed support for Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate end to attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure.

The Houthis have also accused Saudi forces of carrying out air and missile strikes across several provinces in Yemen this week.

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