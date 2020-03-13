132,000 cases of novel coronavirus reported from 123 countries, Europe new epicentre: WHO

More than 132,000 cases of novel coronavirus have now been reported from 123 countries and territories out of which 5,000 people have lost their lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Addressing the media on the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Europe has now become the epicentre of the disease, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic, he said.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO is encouraged that many countries are now acting on the 8 pillars of the UN body’s "Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan".

"Most countries now have a national plan; most are taking a multi-sectoral approach and most have laboratory testing capacity. WHO has evidence-based guidance that every country can use, according to each of the 8 pillars. And we’re continuing to support countries to prepare and respond," he said.

"We have shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 56 countries, we’re shipping to a further 28 countries, and we’ve sent almost 1.5 million diagnostic tests to 120 countries," he added.

"Our message to countries continues to be: you must take a comprehensive approach. Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all. Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks “that won’t happen to us” is making a deadly mistake. It can happen to any country," the WHO chief said.

He said that the experience of China, South Korea, Singapore and others clearly demonstrates that aggressive testing and contact tracing, combined with social distancing measures and community mobilisation, can prevent infections and save lives.

The WHO also issued directions regarding ways to combat the coronavirus:

First, prepare and be ready.

Every person must know the signs and symptoms and how to protect themselves and others.

Every health worker should be able to recognize this disease, provide care and know what to do with their patients.

Every health facility should be ready to cope with large numbers of patients, and ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Second, detect, protect and treat.

You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission.

Every case we find and treat limits the expansion of the disease.

Third, reduce transmission.

Do not just let this fire burn.

Isolate the sick and quarantine their contacts. In addition, measures that increase social distancing such as cancelling sporting events may help to reduce transmission. These measures, of course, should be based on local context and risk assessment, and should be time-limited.

Even if you cannot stop transmission, you can slow it down and save lives.

And fourth, innovate and learn.

This is a new virus and a new situation. We’re all learning, and we must all find new ways to prevent infections, save lives, and minimize impact. All countries have lessons to share.

There are simple, effective things we can all do to reduce the risk of infection for ourselves and those around us.

Clean your hands regularly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow if you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel and large social gatherings.

Comply with the advice of your local or national health authority.

Find and share reliable information.