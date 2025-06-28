At least 13 soldiers were killed and 10 army personnel were injured in a suicide attack in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, i.e., June 28, AFP reported.

At least 13 soldiers were killed and 10 army personnel were injured in a suicide attack in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, i.e., June 28, AFP reported. As per the report, the attack is suspected to have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, close to the Afghanistan border.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. The blast killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel and 19 civilians,”a local government official told reporters in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Several nearby homes also sustained damage in the attack, said the report.

A police officer posted in the district stated that the explosion caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children. Meanwhile, the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Since the return of Taliban in 2021, Islamabad has witnessed a significant surge in violence in regions close to the Afghanistan border. Pakistan accuses its western neighbour of allowing its soil "to be used against the country" -- a claim Taliban keeps denying.

As per an AFP tally, this year alone, around 290 people including security officials have been killed in such attacks by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.