13 killed in Ukraine as Russian missile hits Dnipro railway station

At least 13 killed, 10 injured after Russian jet-powered drone hits platform at Dnipro railway station where Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia train was standing.

At least 13 people were killed and 10 wounded on Thursday morning after a Russian drone struck a platform at the Dnipro railway station where a train was standing, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Ukrainian Railways in a post on Telegram stated that the train was supposed to be heading for Zaporizhzhia when Russia launched the strike using a jet-powered drone.

"The enemy launched a strike using a jet-powered UAV against the railway station in Dnipro. The strike hit one of the platforms where train No. 866 [Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia] was located at the time," the post stated.

It also said that although there was an alert regarding an "elevated threat level", there were people present on the platform.

Zelensky demands international action, fresh sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded international action after the "horrific" Russian strike on the train station.

"A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?" he asked.

The Ukrainian President said sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. "It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7," he added.

Russia escalates attacks on rail infrastructure

New Russian jet-powered drones that are hard to shoot down have attacked everything from shopping centres and filling stations to power plants and other critical infrastructure. And the railways are no exception.

The attack highlights Russia's escalating campaign targeting Ukraine's critical transport infrastructure.

Ukraine's state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported that Russia has attacked more than 1,700 rail facilities, including stations, locomotives, and passenger wagons, in 2026 alone.

All necessary emergency services are working at the scene in Dnipro, authorities said.